Parents of 49er Trent Williams proud of their former Longview Lobo, but not surprised

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The parents of former Lobo and current San Francisco 49er, Trent Williams, are proud and ready for this weekend’s game against Los Angeles.

His dad knew when Trent was in high school he’d be a professional player.

“His senior year, I forget who we were playing, and they were warming up and I looked at him, and looked at him in the uniform. I said right then, I mean he looked like a college player right then and that’s when I knew.”

Trent Williams at a recent football camp for kids (Source: KLTV) (KLTV)

Pops had the eye of a scout. His son after Oklahoma was the 4th round draft pick by Washington, however a medical dispute got him out of DC and into the bay area--just two seasons ago he joined San Francisco. He was nearly a teammate of fellow East Texan Patrick Mahomes

“Patrick was willing to reconstruct his deal to get him there,, and you know, after watching him in the playoffs last year, he needed Trent. He needed Trent, he need a train to be there, but I think you know he had a relationship with his coaching staff out there at San Fran. I think he landed in the best place for him.”

Mr. and Mrs. Williams are so proud of their son Trent, he looks to have a big game with the ‘Niners come Sunday. Now I’m headed over to the home of another Lobo, Travin Howard who is on the Rams side. He’ll be going against the Niners and those Lobos. I can’t wait to hear what his family has to say. That story tomorrow night.

