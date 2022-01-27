Parts of downtown Lufkin closed Sunday for survey

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Some streets and parking areas will be closed from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday for a site survey.

The affected areas include S. First St. from E. Frank Ave. to Burke Ave. and E. Lufkin Ave. from S. First St. to Cotton Square.

Street parking will be prohibited during these hours, so the city is asking downtown residents and visitors to plan accordingly.

“We additionally request your cooperation by relocating any exterior features or other non-permanent items (chairs, tables, displays, moveable signs, holiday décor, etc.) from the right-of-way by 6 p.m. on the day of the survey,” Asst. City Manager Kevin Gee said. “Vehicles not relocated by 8 p.m. will be towed by a city wrecker to a nearby parking lot. Towed vehicles will not incur any fees.”

“We are conducting this survey at night to minimize the inconvenience for downtown businesses, residents and visitors,” Gee said.

The survey is the first phase of Lufkin FORWARD’s streetscape initiative according to city officials.

Pape-Dawson Engineers, Inc. will perform the site survey and design services. During the survey, a vehicle-mounted laser scanner and drone will navigate the project limits to capture topographic and utility data. This will support engineering design for the project, including locating existing buildings, roadways, driveways, drains, utility service connections and other features. Maintaining a clear line-of-sight from the survey vehicle to these features is critical, according to Asst. City Manager Kevin Gee.

For questions, please call the city manager’s office at 936-633-0211.

