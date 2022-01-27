Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Polish military visits Fort hood

Members of the Polish land forces visited The 1st Cavalry Division Wednesday to learn about the M1 Abrams tank.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The 1st Cavalry Division hosted a delegation of the Polish Land Force Wednesday morning.

The visit was a chance to increase interoperability between the two countries by observing maintenance activities and facilities on the M1A2 Abrams SEPv3 tanks.

“I’ve just seen a resounding excitement to see the Abrams tank, to see it operate, to see its capability,” 1LT. Dillon Wyant 1st Bn., 12th Cav. Regt.1st Cavalry Division

The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team,1st Cavalry Division on Fort Hood, became the first unit in the Army to receive the upgraded tanks two years ago.

Over the summer, The Polish government has announced that they would purchase 250 Abrams tanks.

During the Wednesday visit Polish delegation was able to see first-hand the special tools that are used, to maintain the tanks and talk with crew members who use the equipment daily.

This afternoon, soldiers from the 1st Bn., 12th Cav had the unique opportunity to interface with the Polish soldiers.

They had an opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge of the tank.

“They want to know the ins and outs of supply, maintenance, and everything that goes with owning tanks,” 1st Lt. Thomas Stremlau Thomas Stremlau 1st Bn., 12th Cav. Regt. 1st Cavalry Division

One member of the Polish land forces says the visit was a great opportunity to learn about our allies’ capabilities.

“For me, it’s fantastic because of this. This is why these armies have abilities to cooperate today and, in the future,” Polish Army Col. Krzysztof Kuba.

Kuba said that he enjoyed meeting with our team members and learned a lot about what they do. He’s optimistic for future partnerships, which will allow him to continue learning from their work.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

