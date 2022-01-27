Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Polk County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 57-year-old man

By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 57-yer-old man who was reported missing on Dec. 13, 2021.

According to a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Damon Maloney was reported missing on Dec. 13, 2021, but he was last seen on Nov.24, 2021.

“If you have any information on this case that will help with the investigation, please submit a tip at p3tips.com, the P3 app, or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at (9936) 327-STOP,” the Facebook post stated.

