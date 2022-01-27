Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Republican Rachel Hale talks motivation for running for Texas’ 11th House District

By Jeremy Butler
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Rachel Hale is one of several challengers going up against Rep. Travis Clardy in a bid for the state’s 11th district seat in the House of Representatives. Hale spoke with East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler about her education priorities and why her disappointment in the 11th district’s current representation motivated her to run for the seat.

