Sam Rayburn ISD aide arrested for child porn

Kevin Lynn Chambliss
Kevin Lynn Chambliss(Fannin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - A Sam Rayburn ISD educational aide was arrested Wednesday for possession of child pornography.

Fannin County Sheriff Mark Johnston said a search warrant was served at the residence of Kevin Lynn Chambliss, 50, of Bonham, Tuesday.

Investigators seized electronic devices suspected of containing child pornography and Chambliss was arrested the following day.

“Investigators determined Chambliss was an employee of the Sam Rayburn ISD and both the Superintendent and School Resource Officer were quickly notified of the investigation,” Johnson said.

In an email to parents and staff, Sam Rayburn ISD superintendent Lance Campbell said Chambliss was placed on leave Tuesday pending investigation after they were notified by law enforcement that the search warrant relating to child pornography had been executed at Chambliss’ residence.

Campbell said Chambliss, who passed an FBI criminal background check prior to his employment, was terminated from Sam Rayburn ISD upon the district learning of his arrest.

Campbell encourages any current or former students or parents with questions, or if they have any information related to Chamlbiss, to contact his office, a campus administrator, or law enforcement.

Chambliss remains in the Fannin County Detention Center with a $40,000 bond.

