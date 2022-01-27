Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA’s Chloe Skurzynski earns spot on USA National bowling team

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Earlier this month, SFA junior Chloe Skurzynski won the U.S. National Amateur Bowling Championship in Las Vegas.

With the win Skurzynski earned an automatic spot on the U.S.A. National team.

“This is super cool,” Skurzynski said. “I just got on the team so I have not done a lot with the team yet. I will be on a team with some of the best bowlers in the world. I will work alongside some of the best coaches in the world. Super excited since I am only a junior at SFA.

Once she is done with her commitments this spring at SFA Skurzynski will head north to the International Training & Research Center in Arlington for a summer camp with the national team.

“There are others that have been on Team USA longer than Chloe has been alive,” SFA head bowling coach Amber Lemke said. “It is cool for other people to see what the work ethic is here for our student-athletes that represent SFA.”

Skurzynski is not worried about any pressure in representing the country. She holds herself and teammates to high standards. To the junior it is not about making herself shine but making the team shine.

“It is similar to bowling for SFA. I am not bowling for myself. I am bowling for something bigger,”Skurzynski said. It is the same when I have SFA on my back now I just have team USA on my back. There is always the standard to hold myself to with my team and my coaches.”

Skurzynski joins former SFA bowler Stephanie Schwartz as the only other Ladyjack to earn a spot on the national team.

