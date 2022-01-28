First Alert: Sun-filled skies and mild temperatures on deck this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The winds will be calming down tonight as the clear skies and dry air will lead to a light freeze as overnight lows drop down to around 30-degrees.

After a light freeze on Saturday morning, the combination of abundant sunshine and light, southwesterly winds will lead to milder weather returning this weekend.

We are looking at daytime highs to top out in the lower 60′s by Saturday afternoon before climbing into the upper 60′s by Sunday afternoon.

After a great looking weekend, our weather pattern will take on a shift next week, one that will bring us two storm systems that will hopefully bring us some much-needed and beneficial rainfall.

The first storm system will bring us a likely chance of rain on Monday. Recent model runs, however, have suggested the area of low pressure may take a more southern track through Texas. If this track continues to trend in this direction, then our rainfall amounts on Monday may not be all that impressive.

We will then catch a lull on Tuesday before a stronger storm system and cold front move in late Wednesday, early Thursday, bringing another round of widespread rains to much of the state.

Based on the upper-level wind flow, this second storm system and cold front should be able to tap into both Gulf of Mexico and Pacific moisture next week, which will enhance the rainfall along the cold front. This would bring us some potentially beneficial rainfall to the Piney Woods as we get February underway.

Rainfall amounts through next week look to average between one-to-two inches for us in the Piney Woods.

Behind the cold frontal passage, it will turn much colder and blustery for Thursday and the latter half of next week as the mercury falls and another freeze becomes likely by next Friday morning.

