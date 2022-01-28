Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Former journalist Dan Thomas explains his journey to candidate for Texas House District 4

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dan Thomas, a former journalist fired over the vaccine mandate, is running for Texas House District 4. Thomas joined East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler and explained his path to politics.

Thomas said, “Texas is afraid of the federal government.” He said, “We have to right the ship, allow Texas to solve Texas problems without the federal government.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search is underway in Hemphill for a murder suspect who failed to show up for the third day...
Jury convicts Hemphill man of murder as search continues for no-show defendant
Robert Cheshire
Former Angelina County commissioner facing child sex charge in Polk County
Emergency room workers fondly remember their deceased co-worker, Hector Martinez, who was...
Deceased ER worker fondly remembered by co-workers
Matthew Edgar
Autopsy photos, DNA evidence reviewed at Hemphill man’s murder trial
Nacogdoches man killed in 2 vehicle crash

Latest News

Congressman Louie Gohmert sat down for an interview with KLTV’s Blake Holland to talk election,...
WATCH: Gohmert discusses lacking Trump’s endorsement in Texas AG race, his own replacement in Congress
FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in...
Governor Abbott appears at Border Security briefing In Weslaco
Democrat Gavin Dass talks about candidacy to replace Louie Gohmert in U.S. House
Democrat Gavin Dass talks about candidacy to replace Louie Gohmert in U.S. House
Rachel Hale is one of several challengers going up against Rep. Travis Clardy in a bid for the...
Republican Rachel Hale talks motivation for running for Texas’ 11th House District