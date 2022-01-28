Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Governor Abbott appears at Border Security briefing In Weslaco

FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in...
FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. The Biden administration on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 sued Texas over new voting rules that outlasted a summer of dramatic protests by Democrats, who face fading hopes of overhauling the nation's election laws in response to a wave of restrictive new measures in Republican-led states.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) -Governor Greg Abbott delivered remarks today at a border security briefing in Weslaco attended by twelve state attorneys general from across the nation.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw also delivered remarks at the briefing. 

Governor Abbott talked about the importance of Texas’ collaboration with other state attorneys general to secure the border and to keep our communities safe, noting that border security is a national issue that affects all Americans, not just Texans. The Governor also proposed an action item to attorneys general to crack down on social media outlets that facilitate human trafficking.

“Texas is responding in full force to the Biden administration’s failure to address the disaster at our border, and our efforts are made stronger by the collaboration with other state leaders from across the country,” said Governor Abbott. “Like Texas, the attorneys general here today are working night and day to provide the safety and security Americans demand and deserve, and I thank them for their support and continued efforts to secure our border and to keep communities across America safe.”

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches man killed in 2 vehicle crash
A search is underway in Hemphill for a murder suspect who failed to show up for the third day...
Jury convicts Hemphill man of murder as search continues for no-show defendant
Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games
Matthew Edgar
Autopsy photos, DNA evidence reviewed at Hemphill man’s murder trial
Matthew Edgar
Hemphill man texted ‘...take y’all with a smile on my face’ before shooting death

Latest News

Rep. Louie Gohmert, who is currently running for Texas Attorney General, sits down with KLTV's...
WATCH: Rep. Louie Gohmert discusses lacking Trump’s endorsement, his own replacement
With the assistance of the US Marshals, Tyrell Beasley was taken into custody in Ft. Worth on...
Man suspected in numerous crimes in Crockett arrested in Fort Worth on drug charges
A search is underway in Hemphill for a murder suspect who failed to show up for the third day...
Jury convicts Hemphill man of murder as search continues for no-show defendant
Computer Training
Hawkins library uses grant money to fund computer literacy classes for all ages
Trucker Shortage
East Texas CDL school warns demand for truck drivers could get worse