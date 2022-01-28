Hemphill man still at large gets 99-years for murder

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - A Sabine County jury swiftly returned a 99-year sentence and a $10,000 fine to Matthew Edgar for killing Livye Lewis, his 19-yer-old girlfriend.

Once again, Edgar wasn’t in the courtroom after failing to show up yesterday.

Livye’s mother won’t be satisfied until Edgar is behind bars.

Matthew Edgar wasn’t there to hear his punishment for the murder of Livye Lewis. The 99 years and a $10,000 fine provide no satisfaction for Livye’s mother, Darci Bass.

“Definitely stings a little bit that he’s not here. They allow him enough range for him to run off and not be held accountable for his actions once again,” she said moments after the sentencing was read.

Edgar’s disappearance on Thursday sparked a manhunt by several agencies. Today, there was no active manhunt, according to the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office. The fugitive search is now in the hands of the Texas Rangers and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Bass said she is fearful and wonders if Edgar could harm her and her 15-year-old son.

“My daughter was murdered. Why would I not be now? He don’t care nothing about me and my son, so why wouldn’t he come after us, you know,” Bass said.

The cause of Edgar’s disappearance hasn’t been explained. The 25-year-old was out on a lowered bond after prosecutors failed to indict him within 90 days of his arrest, as required by state law. Bass said she was told it happened as a justice system was responding to COVID-19. She doesn’t buy the excuse.

“Fifty-Thousand-dollar bond,” Bass said. And then, “That’s the value of my daughter’s life?”

Bass said she won’t rest until she witnesses complete justice for her daughter.

“Seeing him put back in handcuffs and be taken away. You have to suffer consequences for your actions,” Bass said.

Local authorities may not be over the fugitive search, but they are confident Edgar will be found.

Today Sabine County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigator J. P. Macdonough said it’s not a matter of ‘if’ Edgar is found, but rather ‘when’ he is found.

WEBXTRA: Mother of Livye Lewis speaks about Matthew Edgar sentencing, search

RELATED: Jury convicts Hemphill man of murder as search continues for no-show defendant

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.