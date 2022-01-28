Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kicked-up spinach-bacon quiche by Mama Steph

If you’re looking for an easy supper or brunch idea, a quiche is always a winner. This one is kicked up just a bit with jalapeno cheese and some red pepper flakes. That’ll wake those taste buds up on the weekend!(East Texas Kitchen/Mama Steph)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you’re looking for an easy supper or brunch idea, a quiche is always a winner. This one is kicked up just a bit with jalapeno cheese and some red pepper flakes. That’ll wake those taste buds up on the weekend! If you’re not a fan of spicy foods, just omit the red pepper flakes, and do everything else the same.

Kicked-up spinach-bacon quiche

Ingredients

1 nine-inch refrigerated pie crust, pressed into a pie plate; poke a few holes in the bottom with a fork

6 eggs, beaten

12 ounces whipping cream (sub half and half if that’s what you have on hand)

1/2 to 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (or omit, if you prefer)

1 teaspoon each salt and pepper

2 cups chopped spinach, kale, arugula, or whatever your favorite leafy greens are

1 1/2 cups shredded melting cheese (swiss, pepper jack, Mexican blend, etc.)

10 to 16 ounce package of bacon, cooked, drained and chopped (or use precooked and chop it up)

Method:

Heat oven to 375 degrees

In a mixing bowl, beat together the eggs, cream, salt and pepper, and red pepper flakes.

Place the greens into the bottom of the pie dish.

Then put the cheese over the greens, then top with the chopped bacon.

Pour the egg mixture over all. Bake for 35 to 45 minutes until the egg mixture is set.

Makes about eight servings.

