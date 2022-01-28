Ladyjacks shake off early rust and take down Seattle

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA Ladyjacks beat Seattle in WAC action
By SFA Athletics
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (SFA Athletics) - The Ladyjacks remain undefeated in Western Athletic Conference play with a win over Seattle on Thursday night in William R. Johnson Coliseum, 76-57.

SFA improves to 15-3, 6-0 as they head into Saturday’s matchup with California Baptist. Three Ladyjacks finished in double-figures tonight, as Zya Nugent (15 points and 11 rebounds) and Stephanie Visscher (16 points and 10 rebounds) claimed double-doubles, with Aiyana Johnson adding 12 points and four rebounds. The ‘Jacks held a 30-21 lead at the half, but the Redhawks came out to score 20 points in the third quarter to keep the contest in reach. The SFA lead was cut to nine with 9:28 to go in the 4th quarter (54-43), quickly matched by back-to-back buckets from Nugent and Visscher to boost the advantage back up to 13 with 6:28 left on the clock.

After a full-timeout called by Seattle teed up by a Brianna Mitchell’s make from beyond the arc, the ‘Jacks gained a 63-48 boost and managed to generate their largest lead of 22 with just under one minute to play. Tonight’s offense was highlighted by 10 made three-pointers, holding the Redhawks to 4-19 from deep.

