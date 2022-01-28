Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mistaken identity lands Florida man in jail for five days

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida cook says he lived a nightmare recently when police mistook him for a fugitive with the same name, similar looks and almost the same birthday.

Leonardo Silva Oliveira, the 26-year-old fugitive, was wanted on a probation violation out of nearby Palm Beach County.

Leonardo Silva Oliveira, the 26-year-old cook, was working in a Deerfield Beach restaurant and had never been in trouble with the law.

But he spent five days in jail before the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail, ran the fingerprints and realized the mistake. He was released Tuesday.

The fugitive is still on the lam.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

