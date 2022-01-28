Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Pittsburgh bridge collapses

Emergency vehicles respond Friday morning to a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh.
Emergency vehicles respond Friday morning to a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh.(Source: WPXI/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh has collapsed, Pittsburgh Public Safety reported.

No injuries have been reported, but there is a strong smell of gas because a gas line has been cut.

Witnesses at the scene note that several cars are involved.

WPXI reported that the collapse is near Frick Park.

Emergency services are responding to the scene.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search is underway in Hemphill for a murder suspect who failed to show up for the third day...
Jury convicts Hemphill man of murder as search continues for no-show defendant
Robert Cheshire
Former Angelina County commissioner facing child sex charge in Polk County
Matthew Edgar
Autopsy photos, DNA evidence reviewed at Hemphill man’s murder trial
Emergency room workers fondly remember their deceased co-worker, Hector Martinez, who was...
Deceased ER worker fondly remembered by co-workers
Nacogdoches man killed in 2 vehicle crash

Latest News

Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported bridge collapse in Pittsburgh. (Source: KDKA via...
Emergency crews on scene of bridge collapse in Pittsburgh
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the...
US tries to name and shame Russian disinformation on Ukraine
McMinn County Schools in Tennessee bans Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel 'Maus' that...
Tenn. school board bans Holocaust book 'Maus'
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said there has been 'no positive reaction' after the...
Russia says it won’t start a war as Ukraine tensions mount