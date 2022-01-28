Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Primrose has phenomenal debut in AC sweep of Ranger

Angelina softball
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina College freshman Haley Primrose could not have asked for a better debut on the college scene.

The Lady Roadrunners swept their opening day series against Ranger College 8-0, 12-0. In game one Primrose started off with a home run to left in the top of the first inning. Her homerun was followed up by a homerun by former Diboll Ladyjack Ashton Alvarez. On the mound Primrose, an all-state pitcher from West Sabine, threw a no hitter.

It was the first games for Angelina College in over 600 days. The college kept athletic teams from competing last season while the academic side went all-virtual during the pandemic.

“It feels like my first game of coaching,” AC softball coach Josh Barnes said. “Even though it has been 5 years of coaching it feels like day one. We have all freshman and one sophomore so opening day just feels a little more here.”

While softball was playing, the baseball team also hosted a doubleheader against Galveston College. Former Lufkin Panther Cy Murphy got the start and his Roadrunners were able to win 7-4.

The Roadrunners will travel to Galveston College on Sunday. The Lady Runners will host Tyler Junior College in nonconference play on Sunday.

