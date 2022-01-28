Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Remains of woman missing since 2018 found in Rusk County

Officials confirm remains found in Reklaw area are those of Kim Flint
Kim Flint
Kim Flint((Source: KLTV))
By Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The remains of a woman missing since 2018 have been found in Rusk County.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s office, on Thursday, Jan 20, members of the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, along with Texas Rangers and a forensic anthropologist from the University of North Texas, responded to a wooded area on property located near Richey Lane, in the Reklaw Community. Investigators with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant after confirming information that human remains had possibly been discovered at that area.

After Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, RCSO investigators, the Texas Rangers and members of a forensic team responded to the location, human remains were recovered. The remains were taken to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification for DNA testing and dental recognition.

The sheriff’s office said on Thursday, Jan. 27, Sheriff Valdez received preliminary reports that confirm that the remains recovered were those of Kim Flint. The family has been notified. As a part of the investigation, additional forensic testing will be completed in the near future.

Flint had been missing since September 2018. Her vehicle had been found crashed on the side of the road on State Highway 84 near the Angelina River, but Flint was not found.

James Roy Flint, Kim's husband, searches an area along Highway 84 near the Angelina River in...
James Roy Flint, Kim's husband, searches an area along Highway 84 near the Angelina River in 2018. Mr. Flint passed away in August 2021. (KLTV)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Nacogdoches man killed in 2 vehicle crash

