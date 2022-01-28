Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Railroad worker finds stolen Scenic Loop VFD truck abandoned in Liberty County

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A rescue truck belonging to Scenic Loop Fire and Rescue that was stolen Thursday by an unknown person has been located in another county.

Scenic Loop firefighters say sometime around noon Thursday, someone went into the fire station via the back door. They stole the truck, which is a 1996 Ford Super Duty light rescue truck with a rescue service bed on it.

They received a call from the Dayton Texas Police Department at around 4 p.m. on Thursday that a railroad worker had spotted the truck. It appears to be abandoned and all the equipment is out of it and in a ditch, they said. Liberty County Sheriffs Office is en route to the Scene, as are members of the Scenic Loop VFD.

