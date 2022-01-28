Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas dad arrested after allegedly pulling knife on daughter's bullies

Thomas Brown was arrested on Jan. 27 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Thomas Brown was arrested on Jan. 27 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.(Wichita County Jail)
By Avery Ikeda and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ/Gray News) - A Texas father has been put behind bars after he allegedly pulled a knife on his daughter’s bullies.

Thomas Brown was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Jan. 27.

Brown’s daughter had reportedly told him that girls at her high school in Wichita Falls, Texas, were bullying her, according to KAUZ. An arrest affidavit says that Brown had been in contact with the school principal about the issue.

Brown told officers that he got a call from his daughter saying the alleged bullies were chasing her, and went to meet her at an intersection near the high school.

He allegedly decided to confront the girls, and told them that he would slit their throats if they touched his daughter. When one replied he could not slit her throat, Brown allegedly pulled a pocket knife out of his pocket and held it about 6 inches from her neck, according to the arrest affidavit.

Wichita Falls police responded to multiple calls about the interaction and found Brown walking down a nearby street. Officers said that when asked about what was going on, Brown said he was probably going to jail. Police say he freely spoke about the incident even after being read his rights, handing over the pocket knife and even physically reenacting the event with officers when they asked him to demonstrate what had happened.

Brown remains in custody in the Wichita County Jail. His bond was set at $10,000.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

