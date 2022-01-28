Waco girl gets surprise slumber party courtesy of local business after COVID19 ruined birthday plans

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An 11-year-old girl surprised with a free birthday cake last week by Nothing Bunt Cakes in Waco when her birthday party was canceled after a sibling tested positive for COVID-19, was shown another act of kindness from a business which saw the story on KWTX and threw her a belated slumber party she’ll never forget.

Hazel Krey, a fifth grader at River Valley Intermediate in the Midway Independent School District, was gifted the slumber party complete with customized, blue-themed teepees, blankets, pillows, and party favors from a business called Sleepover Central Texas.

“I saw Hazel’s story on Facebook about having to cancel her sleepover due to COVID and instantly thought that our company would love to help set up a sleepover for Hazel,” said owner Dee Dee Brown.

“COVID has made life so different, difficult, and unpredictable the last two years and I know that Hazel was looking forward to having a sleepover with her friends and COVID should not stop her from celebrating her birthday.”

Brown, a nurse, and her partner, a social worker, started the side business during the pandemic in June of 2021 after Brown noticed her niece having success with a similar business in Kansas City.

The business boast that “we make sleepovers magical. You plan the party, pick a theme, and provide the location. We set it and style it. Then pick it up the next day.”

And that’s exactly what they did for Hazel.

Slumber party setup courtesy of Sleepover Central Texas (Courtesy Photo)

Hazel’s mom, Kathy, said she was shocked to get a message from Sleepover Central Texas within hours of her story airing on KWTX.

“When Sleepover Central Texas contacted me after they saw the story about Hazel on Tell Me Something Good, I was so surprised and touched,” Kathy said.

Kathy said Dee Dee offered the personalized party at no cost. Kathy originally declined saying there were many other families who could use the help, but she says the business owner was insistent.

Hazel was the name of Dee Dee’s beloved grandmother and something about young Hazel’s story made her want to help.

Hazel's slumber party (Courtesy Photo)

She said the birthday girl couldn’t have been more gracious.

“It was her and her friends there and we surprised her,” Dee Dee said. “She was very appreciative of it.”

Kathy said from the gift of a cake to the gift of a sleepover, she and her daughter are already looking for ways to pass the kindness on.

“What started out as a disappointment has ended up being such a beautiful lesson in kindness and doing for others,” Kathy said. “I know my daughter learned so much from experiencing this generosity and we can’t wait to pay it forward.”

Shortly after he birthday plans were derailed by COVID-19, Hazel Krey received free cakes from Nothing Bunt Cakes in Waco. (Courtesy Photo)

