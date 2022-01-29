Mark in Texas History: Carthage founder fought at Battle of San Jacinto

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Jonathan Anderson could be considered a founding father for one East Texas city. A historical marker in his honor is the subject of this week’s Mark in Texas History with Mark Scirto.

Kentucky native Jonathan “Old Shelby” Anderson settled in what is now Carthage back when Texas was part of Mexico. He served in the Texas Revolution and fought at the Battle of San Jacinto.

In 1848, he donated 100 acres for the formation of Carthage. Carthage became the county seat for Panola. Panola County had been organized two years earlier from Shelby County.

Anderson later served as sheriff and tax assessor-collector.

This park, the site of the former courthouse square, was named for Anderson in 1956. Anderson was recognized with this marker in 1980.

The Anderson marker and the downtown park are located at the intersection of East Panola Street and Saint Mary Street in Carthage.

Source: KLTV Staff (KLTV Staff)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.