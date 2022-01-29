Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Salvation Army, nonprofits conducting census of Angelina County’s homeless population

The Salvation Army and other local Non Profits are conducting a count of the Homeless Population
By Phoebe Green
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Salvation Army and a team of local nonprofits are conducting a count of the homeless population in Angelina County. The count is conducted every year at the end of January.

Social worker Renea Wilson, a social worker with the Salvation Army, said the count helps to better serve the community.

“All that goes back, and we compile all that data to be able to better assist within our community those who are homeless, to know what areas they need assistance in and find out what their needs are,” Wilson said.

The numbers from the count will take about two months to finalize, but the data will help the non-profits receive grants from programs like Homeless Prevention and Rapid Re-housing.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Edgar walks out of court on day 2 of his murder trial on Jan. 26. On Jan. 27, he did...
Hemphill man still at large gets 99-years for murder
A search is underway in Hemphill for a murder suspect who failed to show up for the third day...
Jury convicts Hemphill man of murder as search continues for no-show defendant
Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.
7-year-old killed by bulldozer his father was driving
Kim Flint
Remains of woman missing since 2018 found in Rusk County
Emergency room workers fondly remember their deceased co-worker, Hector Martinez, who was...
Deceased ER worker fondly remembered by co-workers

Latest News

Saturday Weather Trivia 1-29-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
Andrew Tate explains bomb cyclones and bombogenesis 1-29-22
Andrew Tate explains bomb cyclones and bombogenesis
Congressman Louie Gohmert sat down for an interview with KLTV’s Blake Holland to talk election,...
WATCH: Rep. Gohmert discusses why he’s giving up seat in congress to run for AG, what he will do if he loses
GOHMERT ONE ON ONE PART 2
WATCH: Rep. Gohmert discusses why he’s giving up seat in congress to run for AG, what he will do if