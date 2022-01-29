Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Zya Nugent leads scoring in Ladyjacks’ big win vs California Baptist University

The SFA LAdyjacks beat CBU 79-62. (Source: SFA Athletic Department)
(SFA Athletic Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
From the Stephen F. Austin State University Athletic Department

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - In a highly anticipated matchup, the SFA women’s basketball dominated from the opening whistle taking a stronghold atop the WAC conference standings with a 79-62 win over CBU Saturday in the William R. Johnson Coliseum.

Zya Nugent poured in a game-high 23 points going 7-of-18 from the floor in addition to grabbing nine rebounds. Aiyana Johnson followed with 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting. Johnson added 11 rebounds for a double-double. Stephanie Visscher also earned a double-double with 16 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. 

The Ladyjacks held the defending WAC champs to just 38 percent shooting from the floor, 10 percentage points below their season average, and 24 percent from behind the three-point arc. SFA shot 47 percent from the floor and 33 percent from deep.

CBU led 10-9 with 3:58 showing on the clock in the first quarter before Visscher converted a layup a minute later sparking the Ladyjacks on a 17-2 run to close the quarter. SFA never looked back from the 16-12 lead after the first outsourcing CBU in two of the final three quarters to earn the comfortable 79-62 win.

The Ladyjacks open a three-game road swing starting with GCU on Monday, January 13 at 7 p.m. SFA will stay on the road with trips to Utah Valley and Dixie State on February 3 and February 5 respectively to close out the trip.

