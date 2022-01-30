Family of Livye Lewis mourns and pleads for justice as murderer is still at large

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas man convicted of murder is still missing as of Sunday. Matthew Hoy Edgar failed to show up for trial on Thursday. His trial continued in his absence through his attorney and the Sabine County Jury found him guilty of killing his 19 year old girlfriend Livye Lewis.

On Friday, the Sabine County Jury returned a 99 year sentence and 10,000 dollar fine to Matthew Edgar for killing Livye Lewis. Sydney Ebarb, A cousin of Livye Lewis, said her family is fighting to keep Edgar accountable.

“I can’t say that we even got justice because we don’t know where he is. We don’t know what he is doing, or if he will ever be found to get his sentence. But I’m glad that the jury did see him guilty, and they did not give him a slap on the wrist,” Ebarb said.

Ebarb says she was shocked to hear edgar did not show up for his third day of trial.

“I was just mad. Because he doesn’t get to make that decision like you did what you did, you need to face that. We had to sit in that courtroom and hear things and see things, it hurt us. It was like reliving it all over again,” Ebarb said.

Ebarb said Edgar’s mug shot is not an accurate representation of what he looks like now.

“It’s not justice until he is behind bars. Like my Aunt has been looking forward to look him in the eye and give the impact statement. She didn’t get to do that. We didn’t get to see the look on his face when he was found guilty. We didn’t get to see him leave the courthouse in handcuffs, instead of leaving the courthouse whistling like he was,” Ebarb said.

The Sabine County Sheriff’s office has completed follow up investigation on numerous leads regarding the whereabouts of Edgar. These additional leads were cleared and closed for no connection to the case, including the arrest on an unrelated charge where a female subject was taken into custody in Hardin County.

“The community needs to realize how serious this is. We never thought he would kill Livye, and he did. This man has nothing else to live for,” Ebarb said.

