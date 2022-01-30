Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Louisiana man’s body found in Toledo Bend Reservoir near Shelbyville

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 72-year-old Louisiana man’s body was found in the Toledo Bend Reservoir near Shelbyville Saturday morning. His capsized fishing boat was found tied to a stump about 600 yards from the shore.

Austin Cryer, a Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden, said the man’s death is being investigated by the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office because the man was from that part of Louisiana. Also, the victim’s boat was found on the Louisiana side of Toledo Bend.

Cryer said he is not releasing the man’s name at this time because he is waiting for approval from the man’s family.

According to Cryer, the Louisiana man’s family last saw him at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday when he went fishing on Toledo Bend. He added that the victim’s family members got concerned after the wind on the lake picked up and went looking for him. Cryer said a family member with binoculars found their loved ones capsized boat tied to a stump.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday, the man’s body was found floating in the lake, Cryer said.

The TP&W game warden said several fishermen happened by at that time and brought the man’s body to shore. Cryer said the Shelby County Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy.

The man was wearing a life jacket, Cryer said. He added the water temperature at that time was about 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

“We don’t know how long he was in the water,” Cryer said.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Edgar walks out of court on day 2 of his murder trial on Jan. 26. On Jan. 27, he did...
Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, Rangers, US marshals searching for murderer in Texas, Louisiana
Matthew Edgar walks out of court on day 2 of his murder trial on Jan. 26. On Jan. 27, he did...
Hemphill man still at large gets 99-years for murder
Congressman Louie Gohmert sat down for an interview with KLTV’s Blake Holland to talk election,...
WATCH: Rep. Gohmert discusses why he’s giving up seat in congress to run for AG, what he will do if he loses
A search is underway in Hemphill for a murder suspect who failed to show up for the third day...
Jury convicts Hemphill man of murder as search continues for no-show defendant
Kim Flint
Remains of woman missing since 2018 found in Rusk County

Latest News

Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers investigating after 2 men found dead beside highway
Police sirens
26-year-old man dies after shooting incident at Polk County club
First Alert Weather
Strong cold front could bring winter weather to East Texas
The SFA LAdyjacks beat CBU 79-62. (Source: SFA Athletic Department)
Zya Nugent leads scoring in Ladyjacks’ big win vs California Baptist University