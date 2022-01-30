Midland International Airport held an evacuation due to a suspicious package

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Update: The city of Midland officials reported that they have reopened the airport. As of this time no more information has been released.

The city of Midland officials confirmed that there was a suspicious package found on a flight.

The bomb squad is said to be responding at the scene.

That is the only information we have as of right now, but CBS7 will do everything to keep you updated.

