Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Strong cold front could bring winter weather to East Texas

Some form of winter precipitation looks likely Wednesday night and Thursday
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(KLTV/KTRE)
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - While this weekend has been gorgeous, there are some big changes weather-wise for the workweek. On Wednesday, a strong cold front will be approaching East Texas, bringing with it the possibility for winter precipitation.

We’ll start Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, and showers will become widespread through the day, lasting into the overnight hours. Early Thursday, the cold front will move into East Texas, dropping temperatures into the 30s with continued precipitation. We’ll likely see rain turn to some form of winter precipitation at some point. Right now (as of Sunday Morning), freezing rain looks most likely, with snow later on Thursday.

Winter Weather Notes
Winter Weather Notes(KLTV/KTRE)

Regardless of precipitation and types, we are confident that we’ll see dangerous feels-like temperatures (wind chill) and below-freezing temperatures. As we go through the next two to three days, we’ll have more data to go off of and will be able to give a more detailed forecast. The timing of when rain turns to winter precipitation. and how serious the impacts will be remains to be determined. You can take actions to make sure you have what you need to protect your pets, pipes, and plants. You’ll also want to make sure those who are vulnerable to cold have a plan to stay warm. Please continue to check for updates.

Futurecast Noon Thursday
Futurecast Noon Thursday(KLTV/KTRE)

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Edgar walks out of court on day 2 of his murder trial on Jan. 26. On Jan. 27, he did...
Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, Rangers, US marshals searching for murderer in Texas, Louisiana
Matthew Edgar walks out of court on day 2 of his murder trial on Jan. 26. On Jan. 27, he did...
Hemphill man still at large gets 99-years for murder
Congressman Louie Gohmert sat down for an interview with KLTV’s Blake Holland to talk election,...
WATCH: Rep. Gohmert discusses why he’s giving up seat in congress to run for AG, what he will do if he loses
A search is underway in Hemphill for a murder suspect who failed to show up for the third day...
Jury convicts Hemphill man of murder as search continues for no-show defendant
Kim Flint
Remains of woman missing since 2018 found in Rusk County

Latest News

Police sirens
26-year-old man dies after shooting incident at Polk County club
The SFA LAdyjacks beat CBU 79-62. (Source: SFA Athletic Department)
Zya Nugent leads scoring in Ladyjacks’ big win vs California Baptist University
Matthew Edgar walks out of court on day 2 of his murder trial on Jan. 26. On Jan. 27, he did...
Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, Rangers, US marshals searching for murderer in Texas, Louisiana
First Alert Weather
Nor’easters, bomb cyclones, bombogenesis explained