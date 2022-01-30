Strong cold front could bring winter weather to East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - While this weekend has been gorgeous, there are some big changes weather-wise for the workweek. On Wednesday, a strong cold front will be approaching East Texas, bringing with it the possibility for winter precipitation.

We’ll start Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, and showers will become widespread through the day, lasting into the overnight hours. Early Thursday, the cold front will move into East Texas, dropping temperatures into the 30s with continued precipitation. We’ll likely see rain turn to some form of winter precipitation at some point. Right now (as of Sunday Morning), freezing rain looks most likely, with snow later on Thursday.

Winter Weather Notes (KLTV/KTRE)

Regardless of precipitation and types, we are confident that we’ll see dangerous feels-like temperatures (wind chill) and below-freezing temperatures. As we go through the next two to three days, we’ll have more data to go off of and will be able to give a more detailed forecast. The timing of when rain turns to winter precipitation. and how serious the impacts will be remains to be determined. You can take actions to make sure you have what you need to protect your pets, pipes, and plants. You’ll also want to make sure those who are vulnerable to cold have a plan to stay warm. Please continue to check for updates.

Futurecast Noon Thursday (KLTV/KTRE)

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.