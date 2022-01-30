Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. This afternoon will be another gorgeous one, and you’ll want to spend some time enjoying the sunshine and warmer temperatures. This evening, temperatures cool down into the 50s and 40s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Monday through Tuesday we’ll be looking at mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s. There’s also a low to moderate chance for rain in that same time period. Beyond the next three days, the forecast is complicated. A strong cold front will move through during the middle of the week, possibly bringing with it the coolest air of this winter. In addition to the cold front, we’re also forecasting precipitation for this same time frame. To quote our friends at the National Weather Service in Shreveport, “The extent, and type, of this precipitation will depend on just how far this cold air mass settles, and just how deep it ends up being. As of this morning, the highest probabilities unfortunately lie on the side of a freezing rain threat.” It is still too early to talk specific details; however, it does look likely we’ll be dealing with some form of winter precipitation in the second half of the week. Please continue to check for updates. Beyond the messiness of the second half of the week, next weekend does looks dry right now, but we’ll hold onto the cooler weather from the front earlier in the week. All that said, you’ll want to enjoy the warmth and sunshine today. Have a great Sunday.

