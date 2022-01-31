Beto O’Rourke set to visit Tyler during ‘Keeping the Lights On’ tour

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke is set to visit East Texas during a statewide tour marking the anniversary of the 2021 winter storm and power outages.

The former El Paso congressman will visit over 20 Texas cities during the 12-day ‘Keeping the Lights On’ tour, which launches Friday, Feb. 4 in El Paso.

According to his schedule of public events, O’Rourke will visit the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler on Tuesday, Feb. 8 from 1 to 2 p.m.

“This is a drive to keep the lights on in Texas,” O’Rourke said on Twitter. “To make sure we have a governor that works for, and is accountable to, the people of this state.”

Other stops include Odessa, Abilene, Wichita Falls, Denton, Waco, Austin, San Antonio, Laredo, McAllen, Corpus Christi, and Houston.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.