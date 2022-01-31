Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Certain areas of Alto under boil water notice

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST
ALTO, Texas (News release) - Alto Rural Water Supply Corporation is issuing a boil water notice for customers on FM 1911 and roads off of FM 1911 and the Sweet Union Area because of loss of water.

You should boil the water before you drink it or cook with it. To insure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and boiled two-minutes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. If you have any questions you may contact the office at (936) 858-4648.

