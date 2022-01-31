First Alert: Light rain showers will move out tonight as milder air briefly returns

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are ending the month of January with some pockets of rain for parts of Deep East Texas. With the ongoing drought conditions in place, we need every drop of rain we can get.

We will hang on to a 40% chance of light rain through the evening hours before skies dry up overnight. Lows will be much warmer, only dropping into the middle 50′s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance of isolated showers. Highs will top out around 70-degrees.

Wednesday will be another mild day as daytime highs climb into the lower 70′s before we introduce a 40% chance of late day and evening rains ahead of an approaching arctic cold front.

The arctic blast will hit late Wednesday night, bringing in a 90% chance of rain. This rain will continue through much of the day on Thursday as brisk, north winds and plummeting temperatures mean we will wake-up to temperatures near 50 on Thursday morning before plummeting into the middle 30′s by the early-to-middle part of the afternoon hours.

If our surface temperatures stay above freezing, then we will just receive a cold rain and have very little wintry weather threat since the moisture will be moving out by late Thursday afternoon. However, if the temperatures do get to that magical, 32-degree mark before the moisture moves out, then we will see a transition or change over to sleet and/or freezing rain. This will be the main question that will ultimately determine our winter weather impacts later this week.

Due to the threat and potential for some wintry weather later this week, we have a First Alert Weather Day in effect from Thursday through Friday morning.

We will see overnight lows Thursday into Friday drop into the upper 20′s. If any residual moisture is left on area roadways, then we could have some slick spots on those elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses.

Friday will be a cold, but dry day, as daytime highs only reach the lower 40′s under mostly cloudy skies.

We will be in store for a couple of more freezing mornings and cold afternoons under mostly cloudy skies through the weekend with just a slim, 20% chance of rain in place.

