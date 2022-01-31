Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day in effect for Thursday and Friday

A strong storm system late this week will push a cold front into East Texas Thursday morning.
A strong storm system late this week will push a cold front into East Texas Thursday morning.(Katie Vossler (KLTV))
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A strong storm system late this week will push a cold front into East Texas Thursday morning. 

Rain will be falling ahead of the front Wednesday evening and will transition into a freezing rain/sleet mix by early Thursday morning. 

A First Alert Weather Day in effect Thursday and Friday
A First Alert Weather Day in effect Thursday and Friday(Katie Vossler (KLTV))

With temperatures hovering in the lower 30s, a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain will continue most of the day Thursday with possibly a brief change over to snow late in the day. 

Accumulations are likely and travel problems are expected, especially on elevated surfaces across the northern half of East Texas. 

A First Alert Weather Day in effect Thursday and Friday
A First Alert Weather Day in effect Thursday and Friday(Katie Vossler (KLTV))

Temperatures will drop into the teens and 20s by Friday morning and could stay below freezing for 48 hours or longer in some areas. 

Some sunshine Saturday should begin to warm temperatures into the 40s by afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
Strong cold front could bring winter weather to East Texas
Police sirens
26-year-old man dies after shooting incident at Polk County club
Matthew Edgar
Sabine County sheriff says ongoing search for convicted murderer has intensified, broadened
Source: Gray News Media
Louisiana man’s body found in Toledo Bend Reservoir near Shelbyville
Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers investigating after 2 men found dead beside highway

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 1-31-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Some showers today
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 1-31-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 1-31-22
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips