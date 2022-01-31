First Alert Weather Day in effect for Thursday and Friday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A strong storm system late this week will push a cold front into East Texas Thursday morning.

Rain will be falling ahead of the front Wednesday evening and will transition into a freezing rain/sleet mix by early Thursday morning.

A First Alert Weather Day in effect Thursday and Friday (Katie Vossler (KLTV))

With temperatures hovering in the lower 30s, a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain will continue most of the day Thursday with possibly a brief change over to snow late in the day.

Accumulations are likely and travel problems are expected, especially on elevated surfaces across the northern half of East Texas.

A First Alert Weather Day in effect Thursday and Friday (Katie Vossler (KLTV))

Temperatures will drop into the teens and 20s by Friday morning and could stay below freezing for 48 hours or longer in some areas.

Some sunshine Saturday should begin to warm temperatures into the 40s by afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.