Incumbent House District 5 candidate Cole Hefner says ‘there’s still more to do’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas House District 5 Representative, Cole Hefner, joined East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler to discuss why he’s running again.

Hefner said “there’s still more to do”, adding during his term border security funding was tripled, 2nd Amendment rights were expanded to include constitutional carry, and also claimed “big gains in the life issue”.

Hefner said, “on property taxes, we did a little bit”. Hefner gave details on his plan to reduce property tax by using government budget surplus to pay for school maintenance. Hefner added, " tax dollars are definitely more wisely spent in the hands of the taxpayer.”

