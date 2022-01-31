Man pleads guilty to 2016 murder of Longview woman in attempt to escape life without parole

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of killing two women in 2016 as they fled the Johnson Street Apartments has pleaded guilty.

Jordan Malik Carter, 24, is accused of shooting 25-year-old Melekia Rae Russ Montgomery and 23-year-old Alexis Johnson, both of Longview, in 2016. He was not arrested until 2019.

According to the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office, Carter pleaded guilty to one of the murders and asked for a jury trial. However, in court Monday he changed his mind and pleaded to a sentence of life in prison. He will make a second plea for the second murder charge against him on Wednesday, the DA says. Without the guilty plea, he would not have had any possibility for parole in the distant future.

On the day of the shooting in August 2016, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Johnson Street in reference to a report of shots fired. When they arrived on the scene they were told that two people had been injured during a volley of shots that were fired as they ran from the apartments. They were taken to hospitals by private vehicles. Neither survived their injuries.

