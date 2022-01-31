Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police: Texas sheriff’s deputy killed in crash with truck

Loving County Deputy Lorin Readmond
Loving County Deputy Lorin Readmond(Texas DPS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MENTONE, Texas (AP) — A 41-year-old West Texas sheriff’s deputy has died after a crash with a truck, officials said Sunday.

Loving County Deputy Lorin Readmond was driving to help another deputy with a call Saturday when she collided with a semi-tractor-trailer truck, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman said. Readmond was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was not injured and has not been charged with a crime, according to Sgt. Steven Blanco.

He said the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. and is being investigated by Texas Highway Patrol but that he could not release further details.

Readmond joined the sheriff’s department in Loving County, which sits on the New Mexico state line about 200 miles (322 kilometers) east of El Paso, in 2019, Blanco said. She was previously a chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

