Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Several injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Lufkin

Several injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Lufkin
Several injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Lufkin(Caleb Beames (KTRE))
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Transportation in Lufkin is asking the public to prepare for delays on Loop 287 due to a major crash via tweet Monday morning.

According to the tweet there are delays on South Loop 287 and John Reddit drive near Copeland in Lufkin.

Five vehicles were involved including an 18-wheeler, said officials.

“It appears the driver of the 18-wheeler had some type of medical emergency.” said Ted Lovett, Lufkin Fire Department Battalion Chief.

Several injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Lufkin
Several injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Lufkin(KTRE )

7 people were transported by ambulance to area hospitals but all are non-critical, 3 of the injured were kids.

Several injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Lufkin
Several injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Lufkin(KTRE)

Currently, Northbound lanes are shut down at Copeland. Motorists are advised to take Hank Street through the neighborhood as an alternate route around the closed areas.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
Strong cold front could bring winter weather to East Texas
Police sirens
26-year-old man dies after shooting incident at Polk County club
Matthew Edgar
Sabine County sheriff says ongoing search for convicted murderer has intensified, broadened
Source: Gray News Media
Louisiana man’s body found in Toledo Bend Reservoir near Shelbyville
Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers investigating after 2 men found dead beside highway

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Some showers today
Pictured is the East Texas man convicted of murder who is still missing as of Sunday.
Family of Livye Lewis mourns, pleads for justice with murderer still at large
Matthew Edgar
Sabine County sheriff says ongoing search for convicted murderer has intensified, broadened
Source: Gray News Media
Louisiana man’s body found in Toledo Bend Reservoir near Shelbyville