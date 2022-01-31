Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WebXtra: Nacogdoches County DA requests more prosecutors

A backlog of cases has the Nacogdoches County district attorney asking the State of Texas for...
A backlog of cases has the Nacogdoches County district attorney asking the State of Texas for more prosecutors.
By Donna McCollum
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County District Attorney Andrew Jones is asking the county to hire two additional prosecutors. Jones says there aren’t enough prosecutors to handle all the cases that keep piling up since the onset of the pandemic.

There are currently four prosecutors, though one is about to quit. That position is being advertised, but Jones is hoping the court will eventually approve funding for two additional attorneys to bring the office up six full time prosecutors.

Today the court learned about the shortage in staff. County Judge Greg Sowell asked the court to think about the issue and be prepared to reach a solution at an upcoming workshop.

KTRE’s Donna McCollum spoke with district attorney Andrew Jones about the growing problem which he describes as critical.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
Strong cold front could bring winter weather to East Texas
Police sirens
26-year-old man dies after shooting incident at Polk County club
Matthew Edgar
Sabine County sheriff says ongoing search for convicted murderer has intensified, broadened
Source: Gray News Media
Louisiana man’s body found in Toledo Bend Reservoir near Shelbyville
Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers investigating after 2 men found dead beside highway

Latest News

A backlog of cases has the Nacogdoches County district attorney asking the State of Texas for...
WebXtra: Nacogdoches County DA requests more prosecutors
The 'Keeping the Lights On' will take O'Rourke to over 20 Texas cities and towns, according to...
Beto O’Rourke set to visit Tyler during ‘Keeping the Lights On’ tour
Incumbent House District 5 candidate Cole Hefner says ‘there’s still more to do’
Several injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Lufkin
Several injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Lufkin