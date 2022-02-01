Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Black History Month: Jackie Robinson once was stationed in Fort Hood

MLB Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson
MLB Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson(defense.gov)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) -Before he became a baseball legend, Jackie Robinson served in the military and was stationed at Fort Hood.

During World War II in 1942, Robinson was drafted and assigned to a segregated Army cavalry unit in Fort Riley, Kansas.

Robinson was commissioned as a second lieutenant. Robinson was then assigned to Fort Hood, Texas, where he joined the 761st “Black Panthers” tank battalion.

On July 6, 1944, Robinson boarded an Army bus. The driver ordered Robinson to move to the back of the bus, but Robinson refused.

The driver called the military police, who took Robinson into custody.

He was subsequently court martialed, but he was acquitted.

Following his acquittal, he was transferred to Camp Breckinridge, Kentucky, where he served as a coach for Army athletics until receiving an honorable discharge in November 1944.

