Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Body of missing Houston man found in the trunk of car in Dallas

Taylour Young, 25
Taylour Young, 25(Houston Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The body of Taylour Young, 25, a Houston man missing since December 2021, was found in the trunk of his vehicle in an impound lot in Dallas, according to Houston Police.

Young was last seen Dec. 19, 2021 running errands during his lunch break in the area of Capitol One Bank.

Young’s body was in an advanced state of decomposition, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Young’s cause of death.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with additional info is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Lufkin
Several injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Lufkin
Frankie Mealer
Nacogdoches man gets 45 years for drugging, sexually assaulting children
First Alert Weather
Strong cold front could bring winter weather to East Texas
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Pictured is the East Texas man convicted of murder who is still missing as of Sunday.
Family of Livye Lewis mourns, pleads for justice with murderer still at large

Latest News

The Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative is preparing for the arrival of Wednesday’s artic cold...
WebXtra: Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative prepares for arrival of severe weather
The Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative is preparing for the arrival of Wednesday’s artic cold...
WebXtra: Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative prepares for arrival of severe weather
What we know about the 143,293 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for East Texans to be on the lookout for a teenager...
Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for teen with health issues
Gregg Allen Lazarine, 57, is the subject of the search.
Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office searching for man suspected of shooting victim near cemetery