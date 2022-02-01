Body of missing Houston man found in the trunk of car in Dallas

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The body of Taylour Young, 25, a Houston man missing since December 2021, was found in the trunk of his vehicle in an impound lot in Dallas, according to Houston Police.

Young was last seen Dec. 19, 2021 running errands during his lunch break in the area of Capitol One Bank.

UPDATE IN MISSING PERSON INVESTIGATION:

The body of a male, positively identified as Mr. Taylour Young, 25, was discovered in the trunk of his vehicle in an impound lot in Dallas, Texas, on Jan. 19.



As per @DallasPD, Young's body was in an advanced state of decomposition. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZN4bZD4d9p — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 31, 2022

Young’s body was in an advanced state of decomposition, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Young’s cause of death.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with additional info is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.