‘Deuce’ Hall of Fame bound

United States' Clint Dempsey reacts after scoring against Paraguay during the first half of a...
United States' Clint Dempsey reacts after scoring against Paraguay during the first half of a Copa America Group A soccer match Saturday, June 11, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(WIBW)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Clint Dempsey will soon be enshrined in the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

The former US Men National Team member will be joined by U.S. women legends Hope Solo and Shannon Boxx in the 2022 class. Dempsey was a first ballot selection.

The Nacogdoches native played in the MLS and English Premier League with the New England Revolution, Seattle Sounders, Fulham and Tottenham. In international competition, Dempsey was part of three World Cups and scored 57 goals in 141 matches. He was the first player .to score for the U.S. squad in three different World Cups.

In total, Dempsey scored 187 goals as a professional and international player before retiring in 2018.

