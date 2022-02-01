First Alert: One more mild day before the arctic cold front brings in colder, wetter weather

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will keep the mild air in place for one more day before an arctic blast brings in much colder temperatures to go along with moderate-to-heavy rainfall.

Wednesday will be another mild day as daytime highs climb into the lower 70′s before we introduce a 30% chance of late day and evening rains ahead of an approaching Arctic cold front.

The Arctic blast will hit late Wednesday evening, bringing in a 90% chance of rain. This rain will continue through much of the day on Thursday as brisk, north winds and plummeting temperatures mean we will wake-up to temperatures in the middle 40′s on Thursday morning before falling into the middle 30′s by the early-to-middle part of the afternoon hours.

If our surface temperatures stay above freezing, then we will just receive a cold rain and have very little wintry weather threat since the moisture will be moving out by late Thursday afternoon. However, if the temperatures do get to that magical, 32-degree mark before the moisture moves out, then we will see a transition or change over to sleet and/or freezing rain.

At this time, ice accumulations, if any, would be very minor, averaging anywhere from a trace to just a few-hundredths of an inch here in Deep East Texas. Residents in western Houston county and up through northern Cherokee and Rusk counties could see ice accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch, if not slightly higher. It is in these areas where some minor inconveniences and some roadways may be impacted by Thursday afternoon.

Due to the threat and potential for some wintry weather, we have a First Alert Weather Day in effect from Thursday through Friday morning.

We will see overnight lows Thursday into Friday drop into the middle-to-upper 20′s. This means that standing water from the rainfall we receive Wednesday night and Thursday will freeze on contact, leading to some slick roadways on Friday morning.

Friday will be a cold, but dry day, as daytime highs only reach the lower 40′s under mostly cloudy skies.

We will be in store for a couple of more freezing mornings and cold afternoons under partly-to-mostly sunny skies through the weekend with wake-up temperatures in the 20′s and daytime highs in the upper 40′s on Saturday before climbing into the 50′s by Sunday and early next week.

