Investigators in Texas’ Hill Country need help identifying human remains

American White male between the ages of 24 and 39 years of age. The height of the subject was to be between 4’11” and 5’7”.(Texas Rangers/LLano Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Llano County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the remains of a man found on April 1, 2018 on a ranch in western Llano County.

The Texas State University Forensic Anthropology Center took possession of the remains for analysis and reported the remains were those of a White male between the ages of 24 and 39.

The man’s height was reportedly in between 4′11″ and 5′7″.

A facial reconstruction was completed by a Forensic Imaging Specialist with the Texas Ranger’s Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

This male subject has been entered into NAMUS under #UP17738.

If you recognize the person in this image and he has been missing or not heard from since sometime before the end of 2017, contact Investigator Bucky Boswell at the Llano County Sheriff’s Office 325-247-5767 or email bucky.boswell@co.llano.tx.u

This male subject has been entered into NAMUS under #UP17738.(Texas Ranger’s of the Texas Department of Public Safety)

