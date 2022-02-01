Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Jacks Gavin Kensmil surpasses 1K point mark

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In just a little over two years SFA forward Gavin Kensmil has surpassed 1,000 points at SFA.

The “super” senior had a career high 37 points in SFA’s win at California Baptist which put him over the mark.

“It is something I had thought about since the offseason,” Kensmil said. “it was just one of the reasons I decided to come back. It is a special honor.”

Kensmil came to the United States for basketball from Suriname, a former Dutch colony nestled in northeastern South America. Suriname is smaller then six Texas cities with a total population of just over 581,000. A quick internet search of ‘famous Suriname athletes’ will return a search result of soccer players but no basketball players. There have only been about a half-dozen to leave the country to play college basketball in the U.S.

“For me it is bigger than basketball,” Kensmil said. “I just want people to look at me and realize they can do something with their life if they just put their mind to it. I have a platform because of the glory of God and I can show people what they can do if they put their mind to it. It is a big deal for my mom and every one in Suriname so I am just proud.”

Coach Kyle Keller pointed out that Kensmil already had his degree before coming back for a final year and is a big part of the SFA defense. Add in his scoring ability and it is a player he is happy to have.

“Anytime you get 1,000 points it is an accomplishment,” Keller said. “I think Gavin will tell you he appreciates his teammates who help him. He has come in here and done a lot in a short amount of time in just two seasons with a shortened season last year and not going to the tournament a year before. He has been an excellent player for us.”

Kensmil and the Lumberjacks will welcome Utah Valley and Dixie State into Nacogdoches this Thursday and Saturday.

