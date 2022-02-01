Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office searching for man suspected of shooting victim near cemetery

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - On Monday, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office began searching for a person believed to be involved in an assault with a firearm in the area around County Road 918. The search continues on Tuesday.

Investigators and deputies began searching the area around Linn Flat Cemetery for an armed white male identified as Gregg Allen Lazarine, last seen wearing a ball cap and blue jeans on Monday.

Lazarine is 57 years old, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs around 190 lbs. He was reportedly wearing a baseball cap and jeans, and may appear injured, the sheriff’s office said.

He was last seen in the 500 block of CR 918 shortly before 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31.

The victim in the assault suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, and was treated at a local hospital.

If you see Lazarine, call 911 or your local law enforcement agency immediately.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.