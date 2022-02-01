Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police, FBI search for missing 4-year-old boy in Virginia

By WTKR Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPTON, Va. (WTKR) - The search continues for 4-year-old Codi Bigsby who was last seen at home around 2 a.m. Monday in Hampton, Virginia.

There is still an active police presence at the townhomes he went missing from, with several officers still on scene.

“We received a call about 9 o’clock this morning from Cory Bigsby, who is the father of 4-year-old Codi,” Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said on Monday.

Codi was asleep when his father reportedly last saw him. When he woke up, he said Codi was nowhere to be found.

“Mr. Bigsby said that he woke up this morning and found that his son Codi was missing,” Talbot said.

Hampton police and the FBI have been searching for Codi since the early morning hours.

Hampton police said it is all hands-on deck and are asking for the public’s help in locating Codi.

“Cody is an African American child. He is about 3 and half feet tall,” Talbot said. “He has a medium complexion and believed to be dressed in all black. He may be wearing Spider-Man flip-flops.

One Hampton man said he has a grandson who is Codi’s age. Hearing that Codi is missing hits home for him.

“Back when the Noah Tomlin case happened, when he first came up missing, they didn’t allow the public to help search. I’m not going to let that happen. I’m going to be out here searching,” Richard, who did not provide his last name, said.

He said he’s been driving around town looking for Codi, searching for any clues.

“I started over here at the church at the other side of Bloxoms Corner, where the sub station is. Walked around the sub station and looked up and down the ditch,” he said. “When I got down there, I started at Salt Ponds and worked my way all the way down, and then went down every road back from Salt Ponds to Colonial Acres.”

Police said Codi’s parents have been cooperating with authorities.

“We are interested in any video that anybody might have of something that they believe could be related,” Talbot said. “We aren’t convinced that it happened at exactly when we found out about it. So, if anybody out there believes that they have video or information that could be related to Codi’s disappearance, we want to see it as quickly as possible.”

