Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for teen with health issues

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for East Texans to be on the lookout for a teenager who ran away without his Type 1 diabetes medications, and who is not prepared adequately for freezing weather expected to hit on Thursday.

Zachary Clary is a listed Runaway Juvenile who ran away from his residence on 01/29/2022. He lives off of Hwy. 155 South near Lake Palestine.

Zachary is a Type 1 Diabetic and left the residence without his medication/insulin, which he is required to take on a daily basis. Zachary does not have a cell phone and does not have any friends in the area to the parent’s knowledge. Zachary’s family has stated that he is known to stay out in the woods, building a fire to stay warm. He has run away in the past and was located in the Cuney area near Lake Palestine.

Zachary was last seen wearing a black and gray hoodie and dark colored jeans. He wears a medic alert necklace with his name on it due to him being diabetic. Due to his medical issues and the upcoming freezing temperatures, locating Zachary is of utmost importance.

If you see Zachary or have any information on his possible whereabouts, please contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566- 6600 or Detective Jennifer Stockwell 903-533-1880 ext 26.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for East Texans to be on the lookout for a teenager who ran away without his Type 1 diabetes medications, and who is not prepared adequately for freezing weather expected to hit on Thursday. (Smith County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.