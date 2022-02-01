Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy today with a chance for showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Tomorrow, highs in the mid to upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies turning to showers by the evening. First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Thursday and Friday...

Widespread showers Wednesday evening will turn to a winter mix, likely freezing rain for many of us, early Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for portions of East Texas from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. Ice accumulations up to half an inch are possible. Snow and sleet accumulation will be limited to the northwestern portions/I-30 corridor of East Texas, with up to one inch possible. Temperatures for many will not warm above freezing until Saturday afternoon, with the “lucky” folks maybe getting above freezing on Friday afternoon. This means any ice on the ground may stay frozen until Saturday, keep this in mind when making travel plans. As far as traveling and commuting, I would not recommend any trips to Dallas-Fort Worth Wednesday through Friday, possibly Saturday - it will depend on the conditions of the interstates and highways. In addition to the winter precipitation, dangerous cold temperatures/wind chills will be around for Thursday through Saturday. Cold kills, please take the threat of temperatures alone seriously and have plans on how to stay warm in the event you lose power or become stranded on the road. This information is current as of 10:45AM, Tuesday. Continue to check for updates from your First Alert Weather Team.

