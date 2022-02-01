Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Thursday and Friday.
First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Thursday and Friday.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy today with a chance for showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Tomorrow, highs in the mid to upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies turning to showers by the evening. First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Thursday and Friday...

Widespread showers Wednesday evening will turn to a winter mix, likely freezing rain for many of us, early Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for portions of East Texas from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. Ice accumulations up to half an inch are possible. Snow and sleet accumulation will be limited to the northwestern portions/I-30 corridor of East Texas, with up to one inch possible. Temperatures for many will not warm above freezing until Saturday afternoon, with the “lucky” folks maybe getting above freezing on Friday afternoon. This means any ice on the ground may stay frozen until Saturday, keep this in mind when making travel plans. As far as traveling and commuting, I would not recommend any trips to Dallas-Fort Worth Wednesday through Friday, possibly Saturday - it will depend on the conditions of the interstates and highways. In addition to the winter precipitation, dangerous cold temperatures/wind chills will be around for Thursday through Saturday. Cold kills, please take the threat of temperatures alone seriously and have plans on how to stay warm in the event you lose power or become stranded on the road. This information is current as of 10:45AM, Tuesday. Continue to check for updates from your First Alert Weather Team.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Lufkin
Several injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Lufkin
Frankie Mealer
Nacogdoches man gets 45 years for drugging, sexually assaulting children
First Alert Weather
Strong cold front could bring winter weather to East Texas
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Pictured is the East Texas man convicted of murder who is still missing as of Sunday.
Family of Livye Lewis mourns, pleads for justice with murderer still at large

Latest News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 2-1-22
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: A shower possible today
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 2-1-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 2-1-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 2-1-22