Lufkin District TxDOT crews to begin pre-treating roadways Tuesday

TxDOT begins treating roads in Lufkin
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - According to TxDOT, crews will begin pre-treating operations throughout the nine-county Lufkin District tomorrow ahead of any possible freezing precipitation that could be experienced later in the week.

A brine solution will be applied to major roadways, bridges, elevated surfaces and overpasses Tuesday and into Wednesday, if necessary. Motorists are urged to reduce speed near this moving work zone. Respect all traffic control and stay alert.

TxDOT says crews will retreat roadways later in the week, if needed. If freezing conditions remain, travel is discouraged. It is common for water to freeze and form frozen patches on farm roads and in rural areas, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

For more information regarding roadway conditions and closures statewide, visit drivetexas.org. For more information on roadways in the Lufkin District, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call (936) 633-4395.

