WebXtra: Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative prepares for arrival of severe weather

The Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative is preparing for the arrival of Wednesday’s artic cold front.
By Donna McCollum
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative, as well as Oncor, is preparing for the arrival of Wednesday’s artic cold front, which is expected to bring freezing temperatures, wintery precipitation, possible icing and bursts of high winds.

The companies have been on daily phone conferences with the Public Utilities Commission.

KTRE’S Donna McCollum spoke with Deep East Texas Electric Co-op Communications Director Brittany Ford about what she notices as different this year from last year when so many problems occurred during the 2021 winter storm.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

