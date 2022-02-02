14 Red Raiders beat #23 Texas in Chris Beard’s return

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This was a game every Red Raider fan had been waiting for and in front of a sold out crowd, the 14th ranked Red Raiders knocked off #23 Texas, 77-64, at the United Supermarkets Arena.

It was the return of Chris Beard, who left after 5 years of coaching the Red Raiders and taking the program to new heights to coach rival Texas.

This was not a night to boo Chris Beard, but to cheer a loyal Mark Adams, who opted to stay in Lubbock despite not knowing he would end up getting the Texas Tech head coaching job.

The Red Raiders opened up a 14 point halftime lead.The Red Raiders move to 17-5 overall and 6-3 in the Big 12.

Tech is now a perfect 14-0 at home!

A big night for the Red Raiders and the fans, but it’s on to the next game, Tech is at West Virginia Saturday.

